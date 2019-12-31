Carlos Santana proved to be one “Smooth” operator at USANA Amphitheatre this summer. The legendary guitar player strolled onto the stage and made it look easy all night long, dispensing joy and incendiary guitar licks hand in hand over the course of 23 songs in a two-hour performance. It was truly a sight — and sound — to behold.
Dubbed the “Supernatural Now Tour,” this year’s jaunt marked the 20th anniversary of his career-reinventing No. 1 album “Supernatural.” That album, naturally, played a big part in this summer’s setlist, with six songs coming from that career-stratosphere-boosting album, which was released in 1999 and went on to sell more than 30 million records worldwide. Songs from this album included “(Da Le) Yaleo,” “Put Your Lights On,” “The Calling,” “Maria Maria,” “Corazon Espinado” and mega-hit “Smooth.” The “Supernatural” songs were spread throughout the show, dispensing the album’s vibe a little here and a little there rather than a few larger doses.
Santana himself was a man of few words, only addressing the crowd a few times throughout the evening. However, he let his guitar do the talking, and it was a spellbinding conversation. While he can certainly string an extended flurry of bent notes, hammer-ons, pull-offs, pinched harmonics and other guitar tricks of the trade in casual fluidity with the best of them, there were several times where Santana held on to one pure note way longer than one might expect, as if to wring every last bit of emotion from it before it faded away. Those proved to be some of my favorite moments.
Click here for full review and setlist.
— Doug Fox