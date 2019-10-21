Casa Salza chips

Casa Salza in Spanish Fork is less known for their nachos, and more known for their unbelievably delectable salsa.

And in reality, aren’t nachos just a vehicle for salsa?

Location132 W 900 North, Spanish Fork

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!