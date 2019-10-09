The most unique thing about Castle of Chaos is its scare levels. The haunt offers four: Level 1, where the actors steer clear of you; Level 2, where actors scare you but don’t touch you; Level 3, where actors can touch you; and Level 4, where actors can pick you up, move you, restrain you, separate you from your group, threaten you, etc.
Guess which level I did? Yep, Level 4. I was hesitant, but I just had to do it for the article, or else what kind of haunted house reviewer would I be?
I got taken away from my group many times, with the actors doing all sorts of things in all sorts of different rooms. I’d say the scariest part of the night was when I had almost gotten through, the end lobby area in sight, but was stopped by an actor putting a sack over my head from behind and pushing me backwards back into the winding maze. When he took the sack off, I was closed into a tiny, dark sort of closet with no apparent way out. Feeling around the four walls surrounding me, I realized there was someone else in the small space with me — a zombie woman who acted crazy and played with my hair.
That, and the overall nerve-wracking anticipation of the next time someone was going to grab me from behind and take me away again, were the scariest parts.
I’ve gone to Castle of Chaos a previous year without doing Level 4, and without that unique experience, the haunted house by itself is fun but not as scary or impressive as others on the list. But Level 4 Castle of Chaos was the scariest experience for me of all the haunted houses I experienced.
