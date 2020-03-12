We've all been there ... sitting in front of an illuminated projector making hand-shadow animals on the wall.
The Covey Center For the Arts, however, is taking that basic premise to new extremes when it hosts a performance by "Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dance" on Monday.
Catapult is billed as "a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us." The group, which was a finalist on Season 8 of "America's Got Talent," transforms from shape to shape with the subtlety of a different arc of an arm, the point of a toe or torso twist.
The group promises that after catching its performance, you will never look at your shadow the same way.
Catapult will be performing at the Covey Center on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased at coveycenter.org or by calling (801)-852-7007.
-- Doug Fox