Enjoy a film under the stars at one of several movie nights being hosted across the valley.
“Moana” – Friday at 8 p.m. at the Provo Recreation Center, 320 W. 500 North in Provo. This “Dive-In” movie hosted at the outdoor wave pool is free for center members who have gotten wristbands and $5 for non-member adults and $4 for non-member children. Tickets can be picked up the morning of at the venue.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” – Friday at dusk at the Waterfall Amphitheater at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi. Free for members and children 2 and under, regular garden admission, $15-$20, for other attendees.
“The Little Mermaid” – Friday at 9 p.m. at Silverlake Amphitheater, 7920 Silver Lake Parkway in Eagle Mountain. Free with free popcorn. Just bring chairs and blankets!
“The Meg” – Saturday at 7 p.m. at 4400 W. Vineyard Road in Vineyard. Tickets $9.99 for ages 4-12, $25.99 for 13 and up, with a $7.99 fee for an inflatable tube, as the movie is screened on the water as a part of Movie on the Water – Utah by Interactive Flick. Details at https://bit.ly/2G75Lba.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” – July 15 at 9 p.m. at Spring Acres Park, 700 S. 1300 East in Springville. Free admission.