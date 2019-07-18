Though live theater is always a unique experience, Renaissance Now Theatre & Film will be offering a new interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” under the stars at the Castle Amphitheater, 1300 E. Center St. in Provo.
The show will run nightly except Sunday at 8 p.m., with related Utah Humanities events beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 with two-for-one specials each Monday and Thursday, and can be purchased at the event or in advance through Smith’s Tix. For more details on the show, click here or visit http://renaissancenow.com.