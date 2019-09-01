Cecil O. Samuelson was the president of the Y from 2003 to 2014.
Samuelson focused a lot of his tenure on "raising the bar." And this must've meant some sort of "out with the old, in with the new," because during his time, many student dorms were torn down in place of new ones, and the BYU Broadcasting Building was constructed, as was the Life Sciences Building.
During the recession, Samuelson insisted on a hiring freeze for two years. About 80 faculty members left during that time.
The phrase "Whoosh, Cecil" is pretty well-known now, but the iconic thumbs up after the free throw wasn't given by Samuelson until five years after the students began chanting the phrase after each BYU basketball free throw. The tradition lives on today in the BYU ice cream flavor, "Whoosh, Cecil."