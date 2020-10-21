The Cedar Valley boys and girls cross country teams looked to continue to build the program by competing in the 2020 4A state competition at Cedar High School in Cedar City on Wednesday.
“There are some powerhouses and it’s kind of intimidating because this is only our second year as a school,” Aviator head coach Rebekah Sweat said in a phone interview. “It’s been interesting trying to make a name for ourselves because there are some huge powerhouses in 4A. Our first season was a huge learning experience but this year it has been fun to see my kids earn some respect this year.”
The boys team ended up with the better finish, coming in 10th in the team competition.
Leading the way for Cedar Valley was sophomore Luke Anderson, who ended up 35th overall in time of 16:56.6. Senior Macy Carwin was only a couple of seconds behind, coming 41st with a time of 17:01.3.
“We greatly improved from last year,” Sweat said. “Carwin is our senior and he and Anderson were right there next to each other. They are such good leaders on our team. They really carried the boys. Both ran smart, strong, fast races. They actually placed higher at state than they did at our region competition last week. That was really fun.”
Aviator junior Anne Ballard had the best finish of anyone from her school, coming in 30th in the girls race with a time of 19:55.3. Cedar Valley was 17th in the team competition.
“Ballard is our star on the girls team,” Sweat said. “She ran fantastic today and represented our school very well. She ran strong. The other girls did great as well.”
The hope is that a squad that has a lot of underclassmen on both the boys and girls teams will come back even stronger in 2021.
“We have a very strong team heading into next year and will have had another season under our belts,” Sweat said. “It takes time to get there and we are just going to improve even more for next year.”
She said that feels like her athletes have shown their character as they navigate the many obstacles of the 2020 season.
“These kids can handle anything,” Sweat said. “There have been some really strict rules they’ve had to follow but we’ve done our very best. The kids are resilient. They follow the rules and still work just as hard. It’s an amazing group of kids we have.”
Volleyball brackets set
Cedar Valley’s volleyball team also found out about its plans for the 2020 4A state tournament when they were announced by the Utah High School Activities Association on Wednesday morning.
The Aviators got the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18-seed Logan in the first round, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In the 3A tournament, Juab (No. 7-seed) and Maeser (No. 10-seed) earned first round byes and will play each other at Juab in the second round.
No. 17-seed ALA will travel to Union High to play No. 16-seed San Juan in a first-round match.
Both matches are slated to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday
The 2A bracket was also announced as American Heritage is the No. 8-seed and will host No. 9-seed Kanab in a second round match on Saturday.
Rockwell is the No. 15-seed and will host No. 18-seed Wasatch Academy in Eagle Mountain today.
Merit (No. 14-seed) and Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams (No. 20 seed) will play in first round matches on Saturday.
For full brackets and details, go to http://UHSAA.org.