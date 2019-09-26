You can celebrate the harvest season with two harvest events in Utah County this week. Thanksgiving Point (will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, with artisan and produce vendors, music and the 15th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off. The Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.at the Water Tower Plaza at Thanksgiving Point.
Sundance also will host its Harvest Market to celebrate the beauty of the season. There will be more than 30 local artists and craftsmen with their fares. The Harvest Festival will be be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sundance Resort (8841 N. Alpine Loop Road in Sundance).