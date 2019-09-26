Rowley's Red Barn Pumpkin Patch

Rebecca Roberts races her family on the tractor go-cart course at Rowley's Red Barn Pumpkin Patch in Santaquin.

Fall is in full swing, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the opening of Rowley’s Red Barn Back Forty (901 S. 300 West, Santaquin) this weekend. You can take a tractor-pulled ride, play in the 10-acre corn maze or play in the fall play area. The play area includes pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, a sand box, a hay pyramid, jumping pillows and zip lines.

You can also search for your perfect pumpkin in the 6-acre pumpkin patch.

Rowley's opens Friday for the season, and is open from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $9 per day per person on Mondays through Fridays and $12 per person on Fridays and Saturdays. 

