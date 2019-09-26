Fall is in full swing, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the opening of Rowley’s Red Barn Back Forty (901 S. 300 West, Santaquin) this weekend. You can take a tractor-pulled ride, play in the 10-acre corn maze or play in the fall play area. The play area includes pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, a sand box, a hay pyramid, jumping pillows and zip lines.
You can also search for your perfect pumpkin in the 6-acre pumpkin patch.
Rowley's opens Friday for the season, and is open from 3:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $9 per day per person on Mondays through Fridays and $12 per person on Fridays and Saturdays.