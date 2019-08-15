Pleasant Grove will host its annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, with a wide variety of activities for those of all ages.
At the festival, you will be able to see pottery, fire building and domestic arts demonstrations, or try sawing logs, throwing axes, making bricks, panning for gold, translating alphabets and playing pioneer games.
There will also be a petting zoo, storytellers, buggy rides and food.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Funeral Potatoes, The Utah Children’s Choir and The Shane Lee Band.
The Festival will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove’s Downtown Park.