People watch as the new year is brought in with a firework show Dec. 31, 2015, during the Countdown in Hollywood New Year's Eve party at the Provo Recreation Center. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald

While 2019 is coming to a close, it’s the perfect time to celebrate and look forward to all that a new year has to offer.

Evermore’s New Year’s Eve Party

Along with its regular winter hours, Evermore will open on New Year’s Eve for a special party. The event is for those over the age of 21 and catered food will be provided with a ticket purchase.

When: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Evermore; 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove

Cost: $79 online, $89 at the gate

More info: https://evermore.com/calendar#event=34251322

UVNY (Utah Valley New Year’s) 2020

For the fifth year in a row, UVNY is back at UVU. The event hosts more than 5,000 people as they welcome in the new year. Organizers say this year’s event will include more sound, more lighting and upgraded special effects.

When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: $15-$50

More info: https://nightout.com/events/uvny-2020/tickets

Night Bright: A New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the New Year at Thanksgiving Point with its annual party. This party at the Museum of Natural Curiosity will include a live DJ in the lobby, and balloon drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.

When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Where: Museum of Natural Curiosity; 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi

Cost: $15-$20

More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/night-bright-a-new-years-eve-party

Note: Details for additional New Year’s Eve events, including events at University Place, Provo Beach Resort, and the Provo Recreation Center have not been released yet. Check http://heraldextra.com closer to 2020 for additional details on New Year’s Eve events.

