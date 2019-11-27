While 2019 is coming to a close, it’s the perfect time to celebrate and look forward to all that a new year has to offer.
Evermore’s New Year’s Eve Party
Along with its regular winter hours, Evermore will open on New Year’s Eve for a special party. The event is for those over the age of 21 and catered food will be provided with a ticket purchase.
When: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Where: Evermore; 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove
Cost: $79 online, $89 at the gate
More info: https://evermore.com/calendar#event=34251322
UVNY (Utah Valley New Year’s) 2020
For the fifth year in a row, UVNY is back at UVU. The event hosts more than 5,000 people as they welcome in the new year. Organizers say this year’s event will include more sound, more lighting and upgraded special effects.
When: Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: $15-$50
More info: https://nightout.com/events/uvny-2020/tickets
Night Bright: A New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the New Year at Thanksgiving Point with its annual party. This party at the Museum of Natural Curiosity will include a live DJ in the lobby, and balloon drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.
When: Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Where: Museum of Natural Curiosity; 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi
Cost: $15-$20
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/night-bright-a-new-years-eve-party
Note: Details for additional New Year’s Eve events, including events at University Place, Provo Beach Resort, and the Provo Recreation Center have not been released yet. Check http://heraldextra.com closer to 2020 for additional details on New Year’s Eve events.