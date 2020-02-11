Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and that means planning something special for that special someone.
You may go the traditional route with a romantic dinner, a movie, chocolates or even flowers. But however you celebrate, there are plenty of places to show your sweetheart your love in Utah County.
If you are scrambling for plans for a special night with that special someone, here are several Valentine’s Day events happening this weekend. Many have limited seating, with tickets or reservations required.
Valentine’s Day at Evermore
If you are looking for somewhere for the whole family to celebrate, head to Evermore Park. The park will be hosting a special evening with special quests, games, speed dating, a poem contest, romantic carriage rides and a specialty Valentine’s Day menu.
The event will be fun for couples as well as family and friends.
It runs from 5-10 p.m. at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). Adult tickets are $27 per person online and $32 at the gate. Child tickets (ages 6-14) are $18 online and $23 at the gate.
Lovestruck — Provo’s Valentine’s Day Party
For a fun Valentine’s Day party, head to the Bright Building Friday evening for Lovestruck, Provo’s Valentine’s Day Party. The event will feature DJ Suspence and will have a raffle for a set of Air Pods.
The dress is semi-formal and there will be dancing.
The party will run from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Bright Building (33 W. 400 South, Provo). Tickets are $9.
Valentine Dinner Dance
Thanksgiving Point will host its annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance. The special evening will include live music, a three-course dinner and dancing. Music will be provided by the Gold Standard, a “remixed jazz” group that combines jazz and pop vocals with instruments.
The dance will run for two nights — Friday and Saturday — from 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner from 7-10 p.m. and dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi).
Tickets are $60 per person in advance and $68 per person day of.
Saratoga Valentine’s 2020
Head to Saratoga Springs for a fine dining Valentine’s experience. The event at Talons Cove Golf Course (2220 S. Talons Cove Dr.) will include a romantic dinner overlooking Utah Lake, followed by dancing. The menu will be prepared by chef Steven Michael from Seattle.
There also will be dance performances from professional and collegiate ballroom dancers, joined by the ballroom team from Cedar Valley High School.
The event will run from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $75 per person.
Taste Valentine’s Tastings
Treat that special someone to a Valentine’s tasting. These tastings will include more than just Taste’s normal Full Tasting events. They will be serving sweet and savory delectables as well.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The price is $35 per person ($70 per couple) and reservations are required.
Valentine’s Date Night at University Place
Bring a little magic into your Valentine’s Day date at University Place in Orem. The event features the comedy magic of Dan Paulus, light snacks provided by Los Hermanos and drinks provided by California Pizza Kitchen.
Each couple also will get a take-home gift.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday with the show starting at 8 p.m. at the Orchard at University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem). Tickets are required and cost $20 per couple.
Valentine’s Day Crepe Cake Workshop
For a sweet touch on your Valentine’s Day, head to The Shops at Riverwoods for a Crepe Cake Workshop by The Mighty Baker.
The workshop will start with a demonstration on how to make the perfect crepe. Participants also will be able to assemble, decorate and take home a 6-inch Valentine’s Day crepe cake.
Children must be at least 8 years old and it is recommended that anyone under the age of 12 be accompanied by a parent or adult.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cake Creation Studio by The Mighty Baker (4801 N. University Ave., Provo). Registration is $90.
Valentine’s Day Special at Tucanos
If a fun dinner is on your lineup, check out Tucanos Brazilian Grill (545 E. University Parkway, Orem) for its annual Valentine’s Day Special. The dinner includes special menu items including Rosemary Herb Salmon, Roasted Ribeye, Grilled Shrimp and a special Valentine’s chocolate treat. Each couple also will get a complimentary rose after dinner.
The dinner is $31.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 7-12 and free for those 6 years old and under.
The dinner will be offered all day Friday and Saturday, with the option of choosing the Valentine special on Thursday. Reservations are requested as seating is limited.
Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe at Block
Celebrate your Valentine at Block Restaurant with its special Valentine’s Day menu. The meal includes four courses created by the restaurant’s chef. Wine pairings are also available.
The meal is $65 per person, and wine pairings cost $30. Seatings are available at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday at Block Restaurant (3330 N. University Avenue, Provo.)