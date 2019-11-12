Dangerous Intersections: Center Street and I-15 southbound offramp in Provo
Buy Now

The intersection of Center Street and I-15 southbound offramp in Provo is photographed on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. 

Number of crashes: 77

This intersection is the first stoplight after exiting southbound lanes on I-15 at the Center Street. Injuries were reported in 32 of the 77 crashes at this intersection. Eighteen of the crashes happened at night.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!