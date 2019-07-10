Splash Days
Hailey Manwill draws with chalk during a sidewalk art competition at Neptune Park in Saratoga Springs on June 10, 2013 as part of Saratoga Splash Days.

A similar event will be coming to American Fork as a part of this year's Steel Days festivities.

This year marks the inaugural Steel Days Chalk It Up chalk art festival set for July 18-20. The event will include artwork from over 50 local artists with classes offered for those wanting to try their hand at transforming the street with masterful chalk artwork. The event will also include family-friendly music, food trucks, and awards.

When: 5-6 p.m. July 17 is the Chalk It Up Beginners Chalk Art Class, 6-7 p.m. July 17 is the Amateurs Class. The festival will run July 18-20 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Harrington Center for the Arts; 50 N. Church St., American Fork

Info: steeldaysaf.com/chalk-it-up.html

