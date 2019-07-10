This year marks the inaugural Steel Days Chalk It Up chalk art festival set for July 18-20. The event will include artwork from over 50 local artists with classes offered for those wanting to try their hand at transforming the street with masterful chalk artwork. The event will also include family-friendly music, food trucks, and awards.
When: 5-6 p.m. July 17 is the Chalk It Up Beginners Chalk Art Class, 6-7 p.m. July 17 is the Amateurs Class. The festival will run July 18-20 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Harrington Center for the Arts; 50 N. Church St., American Fork