Whether you’re an artist or just looking for some summer fun, you’ll want to check out the annual Chalk the Block for Charity event happening this week at the Shops at Riverwoods, 4801 N. University Ave., in Provo.
The event kicked off Thursday with artist registration and a workshop, with a second day of registration Friday and an evening of entertainment from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, all artwork must be finished, and guests are invited to peruse the chalky masterpieces with entertainment and the announcement of winners. The art will be available to view all day Saturday with entertainment from 6-9 p.m. and winners announced at 7 p.m. The art is free to view with more details at https://chalktheblockutah.org.