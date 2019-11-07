5. The BYU men’s and women’s cross country teams swept the WCC Championships last week and are both ranked in the Top 5 nationally. Do you believe the Cougar runners will bring home at least one national championship this year?
LLOYD: One of the things I love and hate about cross country is that championships come down to a single race. There are no excuses, no redos, no hoping someone else will help you out if you stumble. It’s just the runners and the course with everyone giving it their all. Because of that, so much can happen and that makes predictions very difficult. I think the BYU men’s team has the better shot at coming out on top but top-ranked Northern Arizona is also loaded with tremendously talented runners. Maybe it’s wishful thinking on my part but I just have a sense that the Cougars are going to come through big-time this year and be crowned champs.
DICKSON: The last time BYU had an individual national champion was 2006 (Jared Rohatinsky). The women’s program has four national titles in the late 1990s. It’s possible for the Cougars to bring home another title on either the men’s or women’s side and both programs have really been building to this moment. Like Jared wrote, it’s all about that one race on that one day. Both sides are primed for their best effort. We’ll see.