1. After watching the BYU football team drop another close game with its loss in the Hawaii Bowl, what do you think is the biggest change that needs to be made?
LLOYD: I want to see a huge increase in swagger. It’s felt all year that the Cougars didn’t really trust the secondary (thus the drop-8 scheme) and often didn’t trust the offensive line (goal line failures, throwing on third-and-2 against Hawaii, etc.). Every team is trying to play to its strengths and avoid getting its deficiencies exposed but I didn’t think BYU came in to many of the games with a truly domineering approach. That’s what really good teams have. They put players in positions to be successful and then the players back up that trust, resulting in the development of team-wide swagger. I feel like that’s still evolving for the Cougars because of the youth — but BYU won’t truly reach its potential until it consistently displays and maintains that confidence.
DICKSON: I feel like there needs to be more trust in the run game. At times against Hawaii it seemed the Cougars would have a run that worked for only a couple of yards and the following half dozen plays would all be passes. BYU ran for 231 yards in the Hawaii Bowl but didn’t have enough trust in the run game to pick up two yards on a critical third down in the last two minutes. If BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes wants to have a balanced offense — something he has voiced repeatedly — there has to be a commitment to staying with the run. The play calling in the second half of both San Diego State and Hawaii — close games — was very pass heavy and I think that gave those opponents an edge in the fourth quarter.