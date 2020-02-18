In an announcement made in May 2019, the church said members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who marry civilly outside of the temple could now be married immediately in the church’s temples. The announcement changed the church’s policy that couples married outside of the temple had to wait for a year to be sealed inside the temples.
The new policy was implemented worldwide, and was already in practice in countries throughout the world where couples are required by law to marry civilly first.
Also, in January 2019, rumors circulated that changes had been made to the endowment ceremonies performed at temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church issued the following statement:
“Whenever the Lord has had a people on the earth who will obey His word, they have been commanded to build temples. Scriptures document patterns of temple worship from the times of Adam and Eve, Moses, Solomon, Nephi, and others. With the restoration of the gospel in these latter days, temple worship has also been restored to bless the lives of people across the world and on the other side of the veil as well. Over these many centuries, details associated with temple work have been adjusted periodically, including language, methods of construction, communication, and record-keeping. Prophets have taught that there will be no end to such adjustments as directed by the Lord to His servants. A dedicated temple is the most holy of any place of worship on the earth. Its ordinances are sacred and are not discussed outside a holy temple.”
Church officials did not make public details of what exact changes would be made.