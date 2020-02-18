After the church's departure from the Boy Scouts program, new youth programs were implemented.
The church announced in December 2018 that as of 2019, children will complete Primary and begin attending Sunday School and Young Women groups or Aaronic Priesthood quorums at the beginning of January in the year they turn 12.
Young men will be eligible for ordination to the appropriate priesthood office in January of the year they turn 12, 14 and 16, meaning 11-year-old young men can be ordained to the Aaronic Priesthood. Ordained young men and young women will be eligible for limited-use temple recommends beginning in January of the year they turn 12.
Young women and young men will progress between classes at the beginning of January in the year they turn 14 and 16.
Also, as part of the changes in the youth programs, the church announced in July 2019 it would incorporate the U.S. and Canada into its global For the Strength of Youth program.
The FSY program has been operating outside the United States for more than a decade under the direction of area presidencies and area leaders, according to a church press release. The new program is modeled after the Especially For Youth program, which has been operating for more than 40 years.
In October 2019, the church announced changes to its youth programs for both Young Men's and Young Women's organizations, including a new young women’s theme, changes to the organization of classes in the Young Women’s program and the dissolving of Young Men’s presidencies. Young Men’s organizations would be directly overseen by the bishopric.
The new Children and Youth program, replacing Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Primary Activity Days and Mutual programs, was implemented on Jan. 1, 2020.
The program allows the youth to set goals in the areas of spiritual, intellectual, physical and social areas.