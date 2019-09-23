Fall is the perfect time for picking up some fresh local produce at one of your favorite farmers markets or harvest festivals.
Harvest Festival
The Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point includes artisan and produce vendors, kids crafts, music and the annual giant pumpkin weigh-off with the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers.
Location: Thanksgiving Point; 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Date: Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/harvesttofestival
Sundance Harvest Market
You can enjoy the selection of artists and craftsmen, live music, treats and activities for those of all ages at the Sundance Harvest Market.
Location: Sundance Resort; 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance
Date: Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More info: http://sundanceresort.com
Orem Harvest Festival with Lil' Sebastian
The second annual Orem Harvest Festival will feature a goodbye to Lil’ Sebastian, as well as games, a free petting zoo, free horse carousel, food vendors, food trucks and live music. This year the festival will focus on being prepared as a citizen and as a community.
Location: Orem Community Hospital; 331 N. 400 West, Orem
When: Sept. 30; 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: https://orem.org/harvest
Country Farm Fest
The Country Farm Fest is much more than a Harvest Festival. They feature a Farm Fresh Market with pumpkins, gifts, seasonal decor, winter squash, gourds, raw honey, beef jerky, Indian corn and sunflower heads. They also have hayrides, a straw maze, petting zoo, demonstrations and more.
Location: 4058 W. 9600 South, Payson
When: Oct. 11-12, 17-19; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, activities cost between 50 cents and $1 each
More info: http://acountryfarm.com
Mapleton Farmers Market
At the Mapleton Farmers Market, you can get fresh and unique local goods, as well as enjoy family entertainment.
Location: 125 W. 400 North, Mapleton
Whn: Mondays through Sept. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://mapletonmarket.org
Provo Farmer's Market
Enjoy the feel of community at the Provo Farmers Market as you browse the fares of farmers, food artists, artists, crafters and food providers.
Location: Pioneer Park, 500 W. Center St., Provo
When: Saturdays through Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://provofarmersmarket.com
LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmer's Market
Enjoy the feeling of fall and get fresh produce in the shadows of LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot, Provo
When: Thursdays through Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://dining.byu.edu/farmers_market.html
Spanish Fork Farmer's Market
Location: 40 S. Main St., Spanish Fork
When: Saturdays through Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: http://facebook.com/SpanishForkFarmersMarket/
Sunset Farmers Market in Cedar Hills
When: Wednesdays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 30
Where: 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/sunsetfarmersmarkets
Sunset Farmers Market at The Orchard at University Place
When: Fridays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 11
Location: 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: Free
More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/sunset-farmers-market
Sunset Farmers Market in Springville
When: Mondays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 28
Where: 110 S. Main St., Springville
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/sunsetfarmersmarkets
Eagle Mountain Farmers Market
New this year to the Utah Valley farmers market lineup is the new market in Eagle Mountain.
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Through Oct. 26
Where: Cory B. Wride Memorial Park; 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain
Cost: Free
More info: https://eaglemountainfarmersmarket.org