Craig Hughes, of Provo, looks to his wife, Kimber, (not pictured) as he picks out a pumpkin from the Stubbs Farm stand during the Stadium Farmers Market on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, outside of LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Fall is the perfect time for picking up some fresh local produce at one of your favorite farmers markets or harvest festivals. 

Harvest Festival

The Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point includes artisan and produce vendors, kids crafts, music and the annual giant pumpkin weigh-off with the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers.

Location: Thanksgiving Point; 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Date: Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/harvesttofestival

Sundance Harvest Market

You can enjoy the selection of artists and craftsmen, live music, treats and activities for those of all ages at the Sundance Harvest Market.

Location: Sundance Resort; 8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, Sundance

Date: Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: http://sundanceresort.com

Orem Harvest Festival with Lil' Sebastian

The second annual Orem Harvest Festival will feature a goodbye to Lil’ Sebastian, as well as games, a free petting zoo, free horse carousel, food vendors, food trucks and live music. This year the festival will focus on being prepared as a citizen and as a community.

Location: Orem Community Hospital; 331 N. 400 West, Orem

When: Sept. 30; 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://orem.org/harvest

Country Farm Fest

The Country Farm Fest is much more than a Harvest Festival. They feature a Farm Fresh Market with pumpkins, gifts, seasonal decor, winter squash, gourds, raw honey, beef jerky, Indian corn and sunflower heads. They also have hayrides, a straw maze, petting zoo, demonstrations and more. 

Location: 4058 W. 9600 South, Payson

When: Oct. 11-12, 17-19; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission, activities cost between 50 cents and $1 each

More info: http://acountryfarm.com

Mapleton Farmers Market

At the Mapleton Farmers Market, you can get fresh and unique local goods, as well as enjoy family entertainment.

Location: 125 W. 400 North, Mapleton

Whn: Mondays through Sept. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://mapletonmarket.org

Provo Farmer's Market

Enjoy the feel of community at the Provo Farmers Market as you browse the fares of farmers, food artists, artists, crafters and food providers.

Location: Pioneer Park, 500 W. Center St., Provo

When: Saturdays through Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://provofarmersmarket.com

LaVell Edwards Stadium Farmer's Market

Enjoy the feeling of fall and get fresh produce in the shadows of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot, Provo

When: Thursdays through Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://dining.byu.edu/farmers_market.html

Spanish Fork Farmer's Market

Location: 40 S. Main St., Spanish Fork

When: Saturdays through Oct. 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: http://facebook.com/SpanishForkFarmersMarket/

Sunset Farmers Market in Cedar Hills

When: Wednesdays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 30

Where: 4425 W. Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/sunsetfarmersmarkets

Sunset Farmers Market at The Orchard at University Place

When: Fridays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 11

Location: 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: Free

More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/sunset-farmers-market

Sunset Farmers Market in Springville

When: Mondays 5-9 p.m.; Through Oct. 28

Where: 110 S. Main St., Springville

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/sunsetfarmersmarkets

Eagle Mountain Farmers Market

New this year to the Utah Valley farmers market lineup is the new market in Eagle Mountain. 

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Through Oct. 26

Where: Cory B. Wride Memorial Park; 5806 N. Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain

Cost: Free

More info: https://eaglemountainfarmersmarket.org

