Not only is Thanksgiving Point home to the Museum of Ancient Life and the Museum of Natural Curiosity, but it also boasts gardens, movies, a golf course and Farm Country. Essentially, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy your time off with family, friends, or just by yourself.
If you’re looking for some specific fun, though, we’d recommend a visit to the Cornbelly’s Corn Maze open all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year’s corn maze is guaranteed to provide hours of fun with a wizardly theme.
You can learn more about Cornbelly’s as well by heading to cornbellys.com.