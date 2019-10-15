Scarecrow Festival
CRAIG DILGER/Daily Herald Scout Stevens paints the face of Eight year-old Taylor Landini at the Scarecrow Festival in Lehi on Monday, October 20, 2008. "We didn't come out last year," said Taylor's mother Karleena Landini. "But we are really liking this. It is a lot for kids to do on their day off from school."

Not only is Thanksgiving Point home to the Museum of Ancient Life and the Museum of Natural Curiosity, but it also boasts gardens, movies, a golf course and Farm Country. Essentially, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy your time off with family, friends, or just by yourself.

If you’re looking for some specific fun, though, we’d recommend a visit to the Cornbelly’s Corn Maze open all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year’s corn maze is guaranteed to provide hours of fun with a wizardly theme.

You can learn more about Cornbelly’s as well by heading to cornbellys.com.

