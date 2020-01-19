What makes those little fried strips of potato and grease even better? Dumping gooey, melty cheese on top. And Utah County has a list of some amazing cheese fry specialists!
Sunglow Cafe
Location: 80 W. 1000 North, Spanish Fork
Cubby's
Locations: 1258 N. State St., Provo; 3700 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi; 515 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork; 197 NW State St., American Fork
Burgers Supreme
Location: 1796 N. University Parkway, Provo
Bruges Waffles and Frites
Location: 42 W. Center St., Provo
In-N-Out
Locations: 601 W. Main St., American Fork; 350 E. University Parkway, Orem
Hot Rod Diner
Location: 175 E. Main St., Santaquin
Mooyah
Location: 62 W. Cougar Blvd., Provo