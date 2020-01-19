Dining photos for Sept. 12
Buy Now

The Margherita Pizza at MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company at University Mall in Orem. To read the Herald’s new review, visit heraldextra.com/ticket.

If you've never had a competition between your school-age friends to see who has the stringiest slice of cheese pizza, you've really never lived. Recreate those memories at these cheesy pizza places.

MidiCi

Address: 541 E. University Parkway, Suite B; Orem

Pizzeria 712 

Address: 320 S. State St. #185, Orem

Two Jack's Pizza 

Address: 80 W. Center St., Provo; 30 N. Main St., Spanish Fork; 171 N. Main St., Springville

Firebird Pizza and Pasta

Address: 93 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove

 Zub's Subs

Locations: 520 N. Main St., Springville; 684 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo

SLABPizza 

Address: 671 E. 800 North, Provo; 3430 Ashton Blvd., Lehi

Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria

Address: 59 S. State St., Orem

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!