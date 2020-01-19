If you've never had a competition between your school-age friends to see who has the stringiest slice of cheese pizza, you've really never lived. Recreate those memories at these cheesy pizza places.
MidiCi
Address: 541 E. University Parkway, Suite B; Orem
Pizzeria 712
Address: 320 S. State St. #185, Orem
Two Jack's Pizza
Address: 80 W. Center St., Provo; 30 N. Main St., Spanish Fork; 171 N. Main St., Springville
Firebird Pizza and Pasta
Address: 93 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
Zub's Subs
Locations: 520 N. Main St., Springville; 684 N. Freedom Blvd., Provo
SLABPizza
Address: 671 E. 800 North, Provo; 3430 Ashton Blvd., Lehi
Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria
Address: 59 S. State St., Orem