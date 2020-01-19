Nachos are one of the most versatile yet simplistic Tex-Mex dishes out there. All you really need is a bag of chips and some cheese.
But if you really want to take your nacho game up a notch, check out some of these restaurants where the cheese beautifully weighs down every bite of nacho.
Los Hermanos
Location: 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Milagros
Location: 970 W. 800 North, Orem
Casa Salza
Location: 132 W. 900 North, Spanish Fork
La Casita
Location: 333 N. Main St., Springville
Pepe's Grill
Location: 747 N. Main St., Spanish Fork