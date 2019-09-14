Chelsea Hightower is known for her work as a professional dancer on "Dancing with the Stars" for seven seasons. Her dance partners include rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, "Bachelor" star Jake Pavelka, Michael Bolton, snowboarder Louie Vito, rapper Romeo Miller, Disney star Roshon Fegan and former "Dancing with the Stars" winner Helio Castroneves. Before her time on the show, she was also on one season of "So You Think You Can Dance?"
Hightower received an Emmy nomination for choreography.
She was raised in Orem and graduated from Timpanogos High School and Utah Valley University. In her website bio, she writes "When I was 9, my family moved to a new neighborhood in Utah, which also meant I had to attend a new school. Coincidentally, this school offered the only elementary after-school ballroom program in America. That is how I was first introduced to ballroom dancing."