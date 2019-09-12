Utah County is not short on options for freshly baked cookie deliveries. While there are several out there that have recently popped up, we see Chip and Crumbl as the prominent options in the area.
Both companies offer warm, large, homemade cookies for delivery or pickup. Each has its own secret recipe for classic chocolate chip cookies, which is always on both menus. Chip focuses more on simplicity, offering only their original chocolate chip cookie along with a flavor of the month. Crumbl, on the other hand, offers several new cookie flavors on a weekly basis, along with their original.