Chip Cookies offers their warm chocolate chip cookies all the time with a specialty "Chip of the Month" cookie flavor changing monthly. This month's featured cookie is Peppermint Joe Joe Chip!

Chip is also offering a free cookie with the purchase of a four-pack on National Cookie Day.

Unique cookie to try: Chocolate Chip

Locations: 159 W. 500 North, Provo; 356 N. 750 West, American Fork

Delivery area in Utah County: Lehi, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Highland, Alpine, Lindon, Provo, Orem, Provo MTC

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.