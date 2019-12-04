Chip Cookies offers their warm chocolate chip cookies all the time with a specialty "Chip of the Month" cookie flavor changing monthly. This month's featured cookie is Peppermint Joe Joe Chip!
Chip is also offering a free cookie with the purchase of a four-pack on National Cookie Day.
Unique cookie to try: Chocolate Chip
Locations: 159 W. 500 North, Provo; 356 N. 750 West, American Fork
Delivery area in Utah County: Lehi, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Highland, Alpine, Lindon, Provo, Orem, Provo MTC