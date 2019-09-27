PRACTICING SUPREME LAW
Born: Aug. 3, 1945
Christine Durham grew up in Southern California but took her studies to the eastern states. She attended Wellesley, the popular all-women’s college, where she met George Durham. Following their marriage she studied law at Boston College, while her husband finished undergraduate work at Harvard. She eventually graduated from Duke Law School in 1971. She practiced law and was named as a justice on the Utah Supreme Court in 1982. She served as Chief Justice from 2002 until her retirement in November of 2017. Durham has served on several law boards and associations and her list of awards are impressive. Mary C. McQueen, president of the National Center for State Courts compared Durham’s character and qualities to former U.S. Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Durham has honorary degrees from the Univerity of Utah, Utah Valley University, Weber State University, Salt Lake Community College and the College of Central Utah.