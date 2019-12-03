If you’re looking for something a little closer to that ubiquitous Elf, look no further than the original elf, Christopher Pop-In-Kins. Also known as “Elf Fun with Pop-In-Kins,” Christopher Pop-In-Kins and his sister, Christina Marie, choose families each year to “pop in” on, and have been for 28 years!
Much like the Elf on the Shelf that’s currently trending, these mischievous siblings also play hide-and-seek and report to Santa at the North Pole, but only to tell him about their adventures and new friends.
If you’re interested in learning more about the Pop-In-Kins or want to check out some of their cool color pages and activities, visit their website here.