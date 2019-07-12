The Daily Herald's Doug Fox headed to Chubby's Café to give a review of the delectable goodness the restaurant had to offer. According to Doug, "The regular fries (at Chubby's) were good, but the Beer Battered French Fries were extremely good. They were so sweet, in fact, that I momentarily wondered if we'd received sweet potato fries by mistake." According to the Chubby's website, their fries are "crispy and crunchy on the outside and soft and steamy on the inside," everything a French fry should be.
Addresses: 336 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove; 1284 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs
Dining review: http://bit.ly/1eX7iA4