You’ll feel ready to be rolled out just like the mascot for Chubby’s after one of their massive, yet satisfying burgers. With quality meats and bevy of selections, it’s not hard to see why this the best restaurant in Pleasant Grove.
Location: 336 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
Yelp Review: “Do yourself a favor and indulge in the jalapeño bacon ranch burger or chicken sandwich. You'll thank yourself for it. They're perfectly matched with the beer battered fries. If you're feeling health-conscious, their salads are extremely satisfying too. (Coming from a meat and potatoes type of water). They're always consistent and satisfying.” – Kory D.