A name like Chubby's may not be the most inviting to those watching what they eat, but don't let that keep you away. The burgers are made from quality ingredients and will leave you feeling full, and maybe a LITTLE chubby.
Location: 1284 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs
Yelp review: "This is a fantastic burger joint. The food is made quickly so it has that perk of fast food, but the quality and vibe are more upscale. Just the best of both worlds. Just over 9 bucks for a premium burger and an included side dish." -- Sam O.