Chubby's Cafe 09
Buy Now

Chubby's Cafe is open for business in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald

At Chubby's you can get a root beer float in classic root beer flavor or switch it up with an Orangesicle float. 

Locations:

336 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove

1284 Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs

Information: http://chubbyscafeut.com/menu

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!