Rumors circulated for several months that the church would reduce the time spent in Sunday meetings by going to a two-hour format rather than three hours.
An announcement by the church during the October 2018 general conference made it official.
“For many years, church leaders have been working on an integrated curriculum to strengthen families and individuals through a home-centered and church-supported plan to learn doctrine, strengthen faith, and foster greater personal worship,” said Nelson.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 6, meeting schedules were adjusted and now consist of a 60-minute sacrament meeting and a 50-minute class alternating each Sunday between Sunday School, Priesthood quorums, Relief Society and youth meetings.