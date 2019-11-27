This year will be known as the year that began, in seriousness, in addressing greater restrictions on harmful vaping and e-cigarettes. Utah County cities lead the way in many ways for other areas of Utah to follow suit, banning access until age 21, and putting up other restrictions on flavors, accessibility and warnings.
While so many of the long-term effects are still unknown, health departments and the CDC are extremely concerned how it will affect the health of our youth and young adults who have latched onto the product at a time when traditional cigarettes were no longer popular.