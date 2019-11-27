Vape debate: Are e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking?

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Massachusetts. With one in four teenagers now using electronic cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

This year will be known as the year that began, in seriousness, in addressing greater restrictions on harmful vaping and e-cigarettes. Utah County cities lead the way in many ways for other areas of Utah to follow suit, banning access until age 21, and putting up other restrictions on flavors, accessibility and warnings.

While so many of the long-term effects are still unknown, health departments and the CDC are extremely concerned how it will affect the health of our youth and young adults who have latched onto the product at a time when traditional cigarettes were no longer popular.