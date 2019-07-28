This year’s Payson Golden Onion Days celebration is bringing back an old favorite: the skateboarding competition.
According to the competition organizer, Jimmy Ray, skateboarding and the competition itself had a big impact on his life growing up in Payson. He said he hopes to do the same for youth by bringing back the event that was held years ago.
“I was born and raised in Payson and began skateboarding when I was 7 years old,” he said in an email. “I basically grew up at the skate park, and I still remember the first one they built. It was all made of metal, and I got some good bumps and bruises from that park. Some of my skater friends and I actually helped design the skate park that is in Payson today.”
Ray recalled competing in the event years ago, and even winning it one year. He said it was such a great feeling to win because all the hours he spent at the skate park paid off. He wants the same opportunity for the rising youth in the area.
“I want this competition to give our community something to look forward to and give the kids in the area something to work towards,” he said. “Some kids are not raised with all the money that they need to do regular competitive sports, so they turn to something they have the opportunity to express themselves with. Skating is relatively inexpensive and gives our youth something to do, and like anything, it takes hard work. Hard work keeps them out of trouble, and I feel like that is extremely important in such a small town.”
Ray, who also owns a clothing company targeted toward empowering people to reach their goals, encourages those who want to try the skateboarding competition to do so.
“Our company — that is called Relentless Empire — is big into motivation and we want this event to be for those who have been putting in hours developing their skills a place to shine,” Ray said. “The skateboarding competition is a good opportunity for kids to get out of their comfort zone, build self confidence and break out of their shell. It is an opportunity for us to reach out to our youth and reward them for being relentless on their quest for success.”
The event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.31, at the Payson skate park, right next to the city pool. The competition is open to all ages and abilities, for both skateboards and scooters, and costs $15. To register for the event, go to https://relentless-empire.myshopify.com/pages/events.