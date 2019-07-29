Orchard Days, Santaquin’s yearly celebration, will have multiple traditional events that bring the community together.
This year’s Orchard Days will be from July 27 to August 3.
“It’s a small town feel,” said Amy Johnson, event coordinator. “We’re growing, but we still have that rural feel.”
A popular event that also acts as a fundraiser for a charitable cause is the annual car show, which will be held on Aug. 3. Members of the public are invited to display their hot rods, classic cars and customized vehicles. Raffles for various prizes are always a hit, according to Johnson.
“This year, there will even be a tow trailer,” she said. All proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The car show is one of Orchard Days’ many free events.
On that same day, many activities in the park will be going on, including children’s activities throughout the day, food booths and a boutique. All of these and the car show will be held at Centennial Park, 300 W. 100 South.
Family night is another loved event. Food trucks, a free movie and a children’s parade are all part of this event, which will be held on July 29 at the rodeo arena, 200 S. 400 West.
“It’s really just a way to come come out and enjoy the community,” Johnson said.
The Rocky Mountain Pro Rodeo Association Rodeo is something that community members, as well as visitors from around the state, come out to see.
“It’s a really fun night,” Johnson said.
Live music is performed before the rodeo begins and fireworks end the event both nights. The rodeo will be held on Aug. 2 and 3.
Something unique held every year during Orchard Days is the Little Buck-a-roo Rodeo, held at 10 a.m. on July 27 at the rodeo grounds. There are many different competition categories for children to participate, including sheep riding, dummy roping, goat ribbon pull, barrels, goat tying, team roping and bull riding. The top cowboy and cowgirl in each age group will be given a saddle. Those wanting to compete must register before the event on the city’s website.
The Orchard Days Grand Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 on Main Street. The parade route begins at 400 East and ends at 200 West.
Many other events will comprise Santaquin’s Orchard Days. For more information, check back periodically to the city’s website at https://santaquin.org. More information will be added and updated as the city celebration nears.