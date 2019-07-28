For Cammy Peterson and her five children, Salem Days is more than just a community event, it’s something that takes up all of their time, energy and excitement for the months leading up to it.
Chad, 22, Callie, 21, Carson, 18, Chloe, 15, and Cambrie, 12, have spent each year volunteering, performing and even parading when the annual Salem Days celebration returns to Salem each August.
“I only have two kids living at home right now, but four of the five will be attending Salem days this year,” Peterson said. “It’s a tradition that we all love, and we try to go to as many events as possible.”
Salem Days is an event that is has been going for 68 years and began in 1951. It was first introduced as a breakfast in the park and hosted by the Lions Club. Over the years it has expanded and evolved into the event many community members, including the Peterson family, look forward to attending each year.
“My husband and I moved to Salem around 21 years ago and we have gone every year since then,” Peterson said.
Chloe and Cambrie each have won the Little Miss Salem pageant, Chloe winning three times, once in every age group, and Cambrie most recently won her second victory in 2017 with the title, Junior Miss Salem.
“I really like performing in front of a ton of people,” Cambrie said.
Last year, Cambrie competed in the local talent show with yodeling as her act. Even though Cambrie didn’t win, she said that she had a lot of fun and wanted to try again this year too.
“The theme is ‘I Was Born to Entertain’ and that means I get the chance to do more of a performance this year than just my yodeling talent,” Cambrie said. “I’m going to be tap-dancing and singing instead.”
Last year’s talent show theme was “Salem’s Greatest Show” and the “I Was Born to Entertain” theme this year ties into the overall theme, “Let the Good Times Roll.” Cambrie has been singing since she was two years old and dancing since she was three.
“It’s a great experience and I like meeting all the other people,” Cambrie said.
The Peterson family also participates in the Salem Days 5K each year and all five of Peterson’s children have participated in Salem Youth Council.
“This year, Chloe is on the council so she will be involved with every event,” Peterson said.
Peterson used to be involved with the annual pageant for many years, but this year, she is helping to organize the entertainment.
“We really love all of the activities, but the fireworks are the best,” Peterson said. “My kids have also participated in the mud volleyball tournament and the Duct Tape Regatta.”
“It has always been a fun, local small-town feel and we just love what it brings to the community,” Peterson said.
For more information about Salem Days or for the full event schedule, visit http://salemcity.org or contact the Salem City recreation department.