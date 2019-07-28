Salem Days returns Aug. 2, with the theme “Let the Good Times Roll,” and with over 35 events spanning eight days, this year’s event promises to be electric.
Each year, Knoll Park in Salem becomes the center for concerts, fireworks, various sports tournaments and more. Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, recreational director Matt Marziale and recreation manager Jen Wright have been working to put together the event.
“It’s so much fun and the entire community works so hard to put it together,” said Cammy Peterson, a parent of five kids who all have volunteered on the Salem Youth Council.
Salem Days began in 1951 and at first was just a breakfast in the park. It was hosted by the Lions Club and in the past 68 years it has expanded and evolved into the event many community members look forward to each year.
“I just love going to the park each year and having some good food and watching the kids play,” said Gina Zolinger, a resident of Salem. “They’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember, and it has become a beloved tradition in my home.”
One popular event is the Cardboard Duct Tape Regatta. Teams of two people are given two hours to construct a boat from pieces of cardboard and duct tape with hopes that they can have something that will float and steer.
The teams then race on the beach at Knoll Park in four categories: family, youth, adult and freestyle.
Other events include a baby contest, a car show, a children’s parade and a family fun run. A free breakfast in the park on Saturday, Aug. 10 is sponsored by Stokes Fresh Food Market. There will also be multiple opportunities for the community to fill their stomachs throughout the week including a barbecue to raise money for Salem ambulances that same day.
There will be a Dutch oven cook-off on Aug. 3 and a movie in the park at dusk Aug. 8 with free treats for all.
For more information about Salem Days and to see a full schedule, visit http://salemcity.org.