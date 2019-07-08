Steel Days has been known by many names and has changed locations, dates and activities over the years but the celebrations have been going strong since it started sometime about 1865.
In the early days, Steel Days was held in what is now known as Robinson Park, but well over 100 years later, there are so many events that they are held in several locations throughout American Fork, with the big change this year being the carnival moving to Art Dye Park.
Activities and events this year include a baby contest, art show, singing competition, free fitness activities, BBQ competition, tea party, youth dance and several sports competitions.
The events kick off with a garden tour throughout the city. The American Fork Beautification Committee says, “There will be something for every gardener from the ‘wannabe’ and ‘the novice’ to the ‘master gardener.’ Or perhaps you’re just along for a leisurely stroll to behold a moment of magic or to be motivated to explore the possibilities of your own garden. Whatever the reason, feel free to browse through some of the most beautiful gardens American Fork has to offer. You’ll be surprised as you behold beauty in a small backyard, a spacious vegetable garden, old mixed with new, or perhaps interesting water features.”
Also opening the week of events is a horseshoe, spikeball and kickball tournament for all ages that includes co-ed, men’s, and women’s teams.
The American Fork Fitness Center joins in on the festivities on Tuesday, July 16, offering free activities including a discount swim night, free zumba and free yoga classes. American Fork Fitness Center expressed that the yoga class will be for beginners to the most experienced yogi and will be held in the grass area across from the fitness center parking lot.
On Thursday, the city holds a unique event called “Tea with the Queen,” where Miss American Fork hosts a tea party for mothers and daughters where dressing up in your favorite princess attire is encouraged. At the event a light lunch will be served and every young lady will receive a crown.
Also on Thursday night for youth ages 14-18, the city planned a Youth Street Dance with a free admission, prizes and games at Art Dye Park.
On Saturday, a new BBQ competition was added with an option to purchase VIP taste tickets for $15 and sample from the competition categories of chicken, pork ribs, brisket and pork shoulder.
Also on Saturday is the car show, where entrants have the unique opportunity to showcase their cars as they drive up and down Historic Main Street in American Fork.
To end the week on Saturday, the grand parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at 300 W. Main St., followed by the fair and carnival. The night ends with a concert by Foreign Figures, a band that has shared the stage with the likes of X Ambassadors, American Authors, Smallpools, The Aces and Lukas Graham. After the concert, a large firework show in Art Dye Park ends the Steel Days celebrations for 2019.