On May 6, it was announced that Latter-day Saint couples married civilly are now authorized for immediate temple marriage after. This news was one of the rampant rumors that people believed would be coming out of the April general conference.
Now couples can have friends and family who are not able to go into temples witness their civil marriage, before going to the temple for their sealing ordinance. The news affected members in the United States and Canada. All other countries required a civil marriage prior to a temple sealing already.