BYU football vs. Boise State

BYU defensive back Austin Kafentzis (24) listens to head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half of the 28-25 Cougar win over Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake found some answers to some of the Cougar problems and got the Cougars back on the winning track. USU head coach Gary Andersen has to find his own answers after the Aggies struggled against Air Force.

Edge: Even

 

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!