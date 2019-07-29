Cold Stone Creamery

It may not be the traditional cheesecake, but if you love ice cream and cheesecake, you should definitely try out the "A Cheesecake Named Desire" on the Cold Stone menu. It has yellow cake, raspberry sauce and cheesecake ice cream with a graham cracker pie crust.
Locations:
American Fork: 456 E. State Road, Suite 300
Provo: 2302 N. University Pkwy.
Orem: 575 University Mall, Ste. B48, University Mall
Saratoga Springs: 1376 North Redwood Rd.
Spanish Fork: 320 N. Main
Information: coldstonecreamery.com