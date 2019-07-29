Cold Stone Creamery
Buy Now

Jacqueline Peck, of Lindon, prepares ice cream for a customer at Cold Stone Creamery in Provo Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009. 

It may not be the traditional cheesecake, but if you love ice cream and cheesecake, you should definitely try out the "A Cheesecake Named Desire" on the Cold Stone menu. It has yellow cake, raspberry sauce and cheesecake ice cream with a graham cracker pie crust. 

Locations

American Fork: 456 E. State Road, Suite 300

Provo: 2302 N. University Pkwy.

Orem: 575 University Mall, Ste. B48, University Mall

Saratoga Springs: 1376 North Redwood Rd.

Spanish Fork: 320 N. Main

Informationcoldstonecreamery.com

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!