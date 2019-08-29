Collective Soul, that little old band from Atlanta, Georgia, delivered a natural mix of new songs and well-known hits during a 90-minute performance Tuesday at Sandy Amphitheater. The band is touring behind new album, "Blood," while celebrating its 25th anniversary year.
With songs like "Shine," "Heavy," "Why Pt. 2," "December" and "Gel," Collective Soul remains a "Beehive State" favorite. This visit was part of the "Now's the Time" co-headlining tour with the Gin Blossoms.
For a full review of the show, visit heraldextra.com.
-- Doug Fox