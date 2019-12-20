BYU football wins 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 16

The BYU football team poses for a photo after winning the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. 

3. There are 40 total college bowl games that will be played over the next four weeks. How many will you watch?

DICKSON: When I was a kid and there were far fewer bowl games I loved to watch every one. Of course, we only had three channels (the three networks) so it was a treat to turn on the TV and see college football at all. I’ll watch a little of a lot of games this holiday season but mostly just catch up on the final scores by watching SportsCenter. I’ll probably watch a little of Utah State vs. Kent State on Friday (Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl) and any of BYU’s opponents who are playing in bowls. At this point I watch bowl games because it’s the last college football I’ll get to see until September.

LLOYD: When I was growing up, New Year’s Day was one of my absolute favorite holidays because it was all about food and football for me. I remember that there were something like eight bowl games on TV and if one was bad, I could just change to another one. The reality is the bowl games have lost some of their luster for me. I’ll still watch some, particularly if I just want something on in the background, but they aren’t must-see television with players sitting out and other teams apparently lacking motivation. I like good football and it’s really hit-and-miss on how many bowl games will fit that criteria.

