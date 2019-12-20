3. There are 40 total college bowl games that will be played over the next four weeks. How many will you watch?
DICKSON: When I was a kid and there were far fewer bowl games I loved to watch every one. Of course, we only had three channels (the three networks) so it was a treat to turn on the TV and see college football at all. I’ll watch a little of a lot of games this holiday season but mostly just catch up on the final scores by watching SportsCenter. I’ll probably watch a little of Utah State vs. Kent State on Friday (Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl) and any of BYU’s opponents who are playing in bowls. At this point I watch bowl games because it’s the last college football I’ll get to see until September.
LLOYD: When I was growing up, New Year’s Day was one of my absolute favorite holidays because it was all about food and football for me. I remember that there were something like eight bowl games on TV and if one was bad, I could just change to another one. The reality is the bowl games have lost some of their luster for me. I’ll still watch some, particularly if I just want something on in the background, but they aren’t must-see television with players sitting out and other teams apparently lacking motivation. I like good football and it’s really hit-and-miss on how many bowl games will fit that criteria.