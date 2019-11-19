Co-founder and original chef Colton Soelberg reflected on the past decade at Communal restaurant's tenth anniversary last October.
Although Soelberg said he feels Communal and its food have become somewhat more refined over the years, it continues to be ingredient-driven and draws inspiration from a simple source: Sunday dinners.
“Similar to what you’d have maybe Sunday dinner where everything just comes to the table and you’re sharing things around,” he said. “That was kind of like the basis of it.”