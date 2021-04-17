When Gina (not her real name) brought her family to Utah from the East Coast, it was for a better life. A first-generation college student, she’s working hard to finish school, with a goal to become a physician assistant and work for Intermountain Healthcare.
Studying and taking online classes takes her time and resources, though, and what’s left is devoted to her infant son and teenage daughter. With resources stretched so thin, housing quickly became a concern.
People all over the state have found themselves in similar situations to Gina. Layoffs, furloughs, childcare and other issues caused by COVID-19 have stretched funds thin. While the full impact of the pandemic isn’t clear yet, experts estimate that Americans owe tens of billions of dollars in back rent. With funding, including millions in statewide grants in 2020, Community Action Services has helped people affected by COVID-19 pay utility and rent bills and cover mortgage payments. Through these programs, people can apply for help so they can stay in their homes.
Gina isn’t one to ask for help, even when things get tough. When her family was on the brink of homelessness, she called 211 and connected with Community Action Services. Here’s how Community Action Services helped her maintain stable housing:
Addressing housing needs
When Gina moved out of her home and had nowhere to go in the time before her new lease began, she turned to Community Action Services to help keep her family out of the cold. She used all her savings for her deposit at the new home, and she couldn’t afford to find temporary housing. With the help of motel vouchers, she was able to keep a roof over her kids’ heads.
Getting help with bills
A few months later, Gina hit another setback at the hands of COVID-19: The virus affected her son’s daycare, and Gina was unable to work while caring for her baby at home. Thankfully, she was able to get help again from Community Action Services. Because COVID-19 had impacted her, Gina was eligible for a pandemic-related grant. Gina says without the help paying for housing, she would have been homeless with a baby. She may have been forced to quit school and move back home to the East Coast.
It’s not uncommon for families and individuals to have trouble making ends meet — especially during the pandemic. Gina says people in need shouldn’t feel uncomfortable about reaching out. There are many resources available and no judgment for those who need a hand. After going through the process herself, Gina advises others to “never, ever, ever” be afraid to ask for help.
If you’ve been affected by COVID-19 and need help paying rent or covering your mortgage or utility bills, go to rentrelief.utah.gov.