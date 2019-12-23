Sign language services added on glasses
SignGlasses, a company based out of Provo, has worked with Vuzix Corporation in order to create new features for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
SignGlasses’ remote interpretation and captioning services will be available on the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses.The glasses have been used in businesses, education institutions and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio.
1-800 Contacts buys 6over6 Vision
1-800 Contacts, which is based out of Draper, has entered into a definitive written agreement to purchase 6over6 Vision Ltd, 1-800 Contacts announced Dec. 17. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.
New director appointed to lead Utah Division of Water Resources
The Utah Division of Water Resources has a new director, according to a press release.
Todd Adams was appointed to head the division, replacing Eric Millis who retired after six years as director.
“Todd has a wealth of experience that will serve our state well as we look to manage this critical resource,” said Brian Steed, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources. “He is well respected in the water industry, and he will continue to look for ways to stretch and best manage our water supply.”
Adams has worked for the water resources division since 1990 after graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree and a master's degree in civil engineering, the press release says.
“I’m a believer in our division’s mission to ‘plan, conserve, develop and protect Utah’s water resources,'” Adams said. “We will take a look at what we’re doing and look for ways to do it better and make sure it’s in harmony with our mission.”