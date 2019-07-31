The Utah Live Steamers Railroad Club was established in 2007, bringing together a group of model-railroad enthusiasts based in Utah County. Their shared love of trains also extended to a goal of creating a train-themed park in the area, so it’s safe to say when they learned of Saratoga Springs’ Shay Park, which was currently under construction, it didn’t take long for a meeting to be set between the club and city officials.
Understanding the value and novelty of such a resource, the city gave the go-ahead for a small train system to be constructed for kids and adults to ride. It was with the help, sacrifice and donations of club members, businesses and the community that the railway was funded, bringing an actual train to the train-themed park once a month, with remaining rides this year available to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. All aboard!